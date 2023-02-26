Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $72.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,806 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

