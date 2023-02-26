The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Insider Activity

Allstate Price Performance

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.91%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

