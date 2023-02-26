The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,962 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($35.67) price target on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays cut Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.13) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.44) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.91) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($33.84) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,543.38 ($30.63).

Relx Stock Performance

LON REL opened at GBX 2,527 ($30.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,972.94. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,566 ($30.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,386.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,323.07.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.01), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,792,066.33). Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.