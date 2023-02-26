The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,962 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($35.67) price target on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays cut Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.13) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.44) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.91) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($33.84) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,543.38 ($30.63).

Relx Stock Performance

LON REL opened at GBX 2,527 ($30.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,972.94. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,566 ($30.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,386.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,323.07.

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.01), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,792,066.33). Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

