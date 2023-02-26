The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.87) to GBX 1,535 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 3,970,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $105,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

