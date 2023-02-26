The Graph Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $79.80 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,594,048,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,822,212,307 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

