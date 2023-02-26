The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $296.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

