The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.
Progressive stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $143.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
