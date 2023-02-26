The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Insider Activity

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $143.94.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

