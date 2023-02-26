The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Timken stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

