Threshold Reaches One Day Volume of $23.37 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $392.40 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00217213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,227.32 or 0.99997547 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,504,101,444.376875 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03921337 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $42,241,301.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

