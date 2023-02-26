Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $395.06 Million

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $395.06 million and $21.64 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00218306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,501.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,504,101,444.376875 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03921337 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $42,241,301.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

