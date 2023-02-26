Threshold (T) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $391.73 million and $20.37 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00219040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,479.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,504,101,444.376875 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03921337 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $42,241,301.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

