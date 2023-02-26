Thunder Brawl Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $722.77 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01290162 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $35.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

