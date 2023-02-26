Traxx One Day Volume Reaches $370,082.70 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Traxx has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $370,082.70 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,901,717 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars.

