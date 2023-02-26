UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 630” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.59) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.74) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.62) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.61) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.62) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £35.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.64. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 187 ($2.25).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

