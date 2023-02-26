Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65.54 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00028154 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $65.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00405470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004269 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.52082864 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 618 active market(s) with $72,856,275.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

