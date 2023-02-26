United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 12,456 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 496.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 158.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $219.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.31. The firm has a market cap of $412.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

