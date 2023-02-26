United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,132 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

