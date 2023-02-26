United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,940 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $273.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

