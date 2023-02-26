United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of UCBIO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

