United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
United Community Banks Price Performance
Shares of UCBIO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $26.55.
About United Community Banks
