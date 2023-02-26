Universal Health Services (UHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

