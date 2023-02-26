USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.93 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003590 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $92.93 million and $603,466.46 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,205.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00575639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00178986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00043229 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

