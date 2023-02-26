Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,762,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,429 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $210,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

