Verasity Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $79.45 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000142 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

