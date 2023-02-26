Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $79.28 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 18% against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $79.28 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

