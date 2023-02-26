Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0034

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $56.38 million and approximately $594,292.05 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,606.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00403380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00090553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00642509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00578147 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00177654 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,381,975 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

