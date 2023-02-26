Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Trading Down 27.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $253,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

