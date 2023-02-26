VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $29.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.02 million and $974,496.37 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

