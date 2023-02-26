Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.13 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.01.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $19,031,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,691,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 585,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 7,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.
Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.
