Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group accounts for about 5.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Vishay Precision Group worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,792 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,029.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,500 shares of company stock worth $3,256,150. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

