Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.66 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $99.45 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.66 or 0.00015772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.6701231 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $6,221,060.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

