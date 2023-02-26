Warburg Research Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of INDUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
INDUS Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of ETR INH opened at €23.25 ($24.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.83. INDUS has a 52-week low of €17.22 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of €32.85 ($34.95).
INDUS Company Profile
INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.
