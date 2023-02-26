Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.40% of Watsco worth $40,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Amundi purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Watsco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $300.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.87. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

