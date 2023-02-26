Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 9,935 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $137,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $273.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

