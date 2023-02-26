Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $291.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

