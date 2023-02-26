Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $579.08 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $579,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IVV opened at $398.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

