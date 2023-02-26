Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $7.91 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

