Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $44,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB opened at $26.23 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.