Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $25,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Interests LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43,216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VT opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

