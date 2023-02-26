Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $56,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.33. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

