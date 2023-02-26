Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

