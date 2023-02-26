Welltower Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,877,460,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 233.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 219.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Welltower Inc. ( NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 219.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.98, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.