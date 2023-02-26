Westlake Co. (WLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Westlake has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake to earn $12.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.37. The stock had a trading volume of 435,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,415. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

