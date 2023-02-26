Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$67.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$55.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$39.05 and a 52-week high of C$65.45.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,645,102.53. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

