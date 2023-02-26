WOW-token (WOW) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $297.39 million and $9.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.01324888 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013742 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033282 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.98 or 0.01659460 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001223 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02974054 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.