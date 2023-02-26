Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $302.37 or 0.01303769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $74.62 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,800,077 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

