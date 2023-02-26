XRP Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, XRP has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $19.32 billion and $425.99 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00420793 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.47 or 0.28442840 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
