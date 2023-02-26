XRP Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $19.27 billion and approximately $502.54 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.