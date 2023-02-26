XSGD (XSGD) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $42.28 million and approximately $412,067.35 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00423547 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.32 or 0.28628971 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,854,265 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

