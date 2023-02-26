YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. YETI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.12-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 669,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $33,133,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $18,309,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

