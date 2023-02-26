Zacks Investment Management Has $2.99 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 689,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,376,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,547,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $293.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.47. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

